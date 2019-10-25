|
Robert L. "Bob" Crist
Eaton Rapids - Age 79, our loving husband, dad, and grandpa passed away unexpectedly and went into the presence of our Lord on October 21, 2019. Born June 24, 1940 in Detroit, MI. Robert was a graduate of J.W. Sexton High School. He attended L.C.C., M.S.U., and Moody Bible Institute. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Northwood Institute. He retired in 1993 from General Motors with 33years of service in the quality control field. He later founded IBEX Consulting and traveled the world as a quality consultant for over 12 years. He was a member of South Church. He was active in the Boy Scouts especially when his son and grandson attended. He was an avid outdoorsman. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Barbara J. Crist; daughter, Nancy (Aric) Crist-Owen; 4 grandchildren, Brooke Bubolz, Erik Bubolz, Jonathon (Alicia) Owen, and Mikayla Owen; 2 sisters, Carole (James) Rainsberger, and Sandra Ferrell; 2 brothers, Timothy (Terri) Crist, and Major (Ret.) Wayne (Missy) Crist; and many other family members and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his 2 sons, Thomas Lee in 1962, and Robert "Rob" Thomas in 1997; parents, Thelma & Dwight Crist; and siblings, Jack and Jill. Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing with Pastor Don Denyes of South Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lansing City Rescue Mission or the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Robert. Friends may visit the guest book and the complete obituary at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
