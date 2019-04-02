Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holt Church of the Nazarene
4851 Holt Rd
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holt Church of the Nazarene
4851 Holt Rd.
Robert L. "Bob" Farr


1926 - 2019
Robert L. "Bob" Farr Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Farr

Lansing - Age 92, passed away March 30, 2019. He was born November 3, 1926, in Lansing. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked at Motor Wheel Corp. for 38 years. Bob was an honorable and hardworking man, and a loving and devoted husband.

Surviving are: his wife of 69 years, Mary; children, Gail Harry and Bryan (Helen) Farr; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his son, Michael and a granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Holt Church of the Nazarene, 4851 Holt Rd. His family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the memorial service. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
