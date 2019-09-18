|
|
Robert L. Flory
Holt - Loving husband, father and grandfather Robert "Bob" Flory passed away on Sunday September 15th, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Barbara McKay Flory, daughters Susan Flory-McIntee (Daniel) and Wendy Kawabata (Glenn), grandsons Gaelen, Aidan and Kainoa, sister Patricia Smith, brothers William, Donald and Kenneth Morgridge, and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Donald & Ruth Morgridge of Grand Ledge. Bob loved people and loved to talk. He could drive 1,000 miles from home and still run into old friends. A man of action, he joined the Army and served during the Korean war in the 2nd Infantry Division. He was wounded in battle and received a Purple Heart medal as well as a Bronze Star. Bob was a light of happiness for many, many people. The kind of man who could make your day with a hug or a simple joke, or an infectious laugh carried down the hallways of many a church. He has left the world a better place, and we are all sadder - and happier - for it. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel with Pastor Tom Arthur officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday beginning at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sycamore Creek United Methodist Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019