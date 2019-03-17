|
Robert L. Kennedy
Six Lakes - Robert LeRoy Kennedy passed away on February 4, 2019, at his residence in Six Lakes, Michigan. Bob, a former resident of East Lansing, Michigan, was born October 25, 1934, to Mary Wilcox who, along with Dr. Clifford Wilcox, preceded him in death. Bob was also preceded by his grandparents, Mabel and Orville Rice and many aunts and uncles.
Bob served his nation as a member of the United States Navy. During his service, Bob was stationed in the South Pacific and participated in 1952 in Operation Ivy, the testing of atomic weapons on islands in that area. Bob felt that his observation of these tests led to many health issues throughout the remainder of his life. Bob worked as a mechanic and in auto body repair and had a lifelong love of cars. Bob spent many seasons deer hunting in the Upper Peninsula and was a lively participant on the Citizens Band channels talking to many fellow CBers especially his great friend, Mirl Spencer.
A private family service will be held. Bob will be interred in Deepdale Memorial Gardens in Lansing, Michigan, next to his mother, Mary. Those wishing to support Bob's memory may support his wishes by making contributions to the , an organization that was very close to his heart. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019