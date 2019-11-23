|
Robert L. Leonard
Laingsburg - Robert L Leonard, 93, of Laingsburg, died November 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1926 to Earle and Bernice (Wainright) Leonard in Port Huron. He met his wife, Jean Fogle, in high school at Okemos and they were married June 26, 1948. Jean died in 2014. Bob and Jean lived in the Okemos/Mason area until 1967 when they purchased a hardware store and moved to Laingsburg. In Mason, Bob served on the Board of Education and was active in the Mason United Methodist Church. In Laingsburg, he was a member of the Laingsburg City Council, active in the Lions Club and the Laingsburg and Middlebury United Methodist Churches. Bob is survived by his five children, David (Monique) of Mason, John (Peggy), of Laingsburg, Ray (Leteshia) of Portland, Anne of East Lansing and Tim (Lori) of Laingsburg, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A Memorial service and Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 AM Laingsburg United Methodist Church, 214 N. Crum St. Visitation with Bob's family will be one hour before the service and at the luncheon following the service in the church social hall. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to Friends of the Laingsburg Library, PO Box 280, Laingsburg, MI 48848.
