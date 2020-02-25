Services
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert L. Pointer Obituary
Robert L. Pointer

Lansing - Robert "Bob" Lee Pointer was born on January 3, 1928, lived majority of his life, and died in Lansing, Michigan on February 17, 2020. He professed his faith in Christ later in life.

Bob worked for the City of Lansing and for approximately thirty four years with the Lansing (Federal) Drop Forge, retiring as a foreman in 1990.

Bob always had time for his children, coaching little league baseball, ice skating, fishing, and bowling. During his retirement years, Bob became an avid bowler, with numerous 300 games. He continued league bowling into his 80s. Loved all things Spartans, Tigers, Pistons, and Lions. A kind, generous, yet reserved person, Bob had a unique sense of humor and never met a stranger.

Visitation for Bob will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2-6 pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St.Joseph St. Lansing, MI 48933. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm.

Funeral service for Bob will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 11 am at Riley Funeral Home with Pastor Clyde Carnegie presiding.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
