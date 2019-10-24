|
Robert L. Smock
Grand Ledge - Passed away on October 20, 2019. He was born August 23, 1949 in Alma, MI, son to Carl and Barbara (Haught) Smock. Robert was retired from General Motors and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a member of the Jim Bailey Fort Wayne Harley Chapter and the Brothers of the Highway (BOTH), and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Nancy, son Robert L. Jr., daughter Autumn (Luke) Matelski; 6 grandchildren: Donovan, Jayce, Aliyanna, Nova, Harper, and Elijah; his father, Carl L., dad Arnold Anderson, sisters Linda Cox and Nancy Phillipson, and was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will follow at the Delta Center Cemetery, Delta Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Gary Smock Endowment, Warner University, 13895 Hwy 27, Lake Wales, FL 33859. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019