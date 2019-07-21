|
Robert L. Walter
Ovid - Robert L. Walter, age 74 passed away at McLaren Hospice House on July 16, 2019. Bob was born on October 17, 1944 in Shepardsville, MI the son of Lawrence L. and Margaret (Lyons) Walter. He graduated from Ovid High School in 1963 and had worked at Motor Wheel and later at Fisher Body. Bob was a veteran of the U. S. Army. On January 15, 1966 he married Shirley A. Hogle in St. Johns. Bob loved hunting and fishing in his spare time and was a member of the Ovid V.F.W.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley and daughter Karmen Walter of Harbor Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Marci Walter Draper in 2007.
At his request there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the or Juvenile Diabetes Association, 4595 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Suite 230, Kentwood, MI 9512. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019