Robert Lee Allen
Lansing - Robert Lee Allen went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. He was 72 years old and born in Winona, Mississippi, to a loving mother Mary Ann Ware and father Eugene Allen. Robert truly loved his family and Lansing Church of God In Christ family. He was very active servant for the Lord working in many capacities at his church. Robert also loved sports, jazz, helping others, and making his yard perfect.
Deacon Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his beautiful wife Eddie Mae Allen; mother-in-law, Ruby Purnell; children, Alethea Allen, Tanieka Cannon; God son, Eric Allen and Lamiah (Harold) Strong; grandchildren, LaDaryous Blocker, Sinise Summerville, Brian Cannon, Brianna Cannon, Zana Cannon, LaPriest Blocker, Iman Blocker, Elijah White, Malachi Allen and Isaiah Strong; great-grandchildren, Dezia Livingston, Noah Blocker, Jeremi Miller, Calab Blocker, Majesty Blocker, Brielle Cannon, Braylin Crockett, Kingston Cannon and Carter Hawkins; many loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020