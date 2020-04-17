Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Allen Obituary
Robert Lee Allen

Lansing - Robert Lee Allen went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. He was 72 years old and born in Winona, Mississippi, to a loving mother Mary Ann Ware and father Eugene Allen. Robert truly loved his family and Lansing Church of God In Christ family. He was very active servant for the Lord working in many capacities at his church. Robert also loved sports, jazz, helping others, and making his yard perfect.

Deacon Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his beautiful wife Eddie Mae Allen; mother-in-law, Ruby Purnell; children, Alethea Allen, Tanieka Cannon; God son, Eric Allen and Lamiah (Harold) Strong; grandchildren, LaDaryous Blocker, Sinise Summerville, Brian Cannon, Brianna Cannon, Zana Cannon, LaPriest Blocker, Iman Blocker, Elijah White, Malachi Allen and Isaiah Strong; great-grandchildren, Dezia Livingston, Noah Blocker, Jeremi Miller, Calab Blocker, Majesty Blocker, Brielle Cannon, Braylin Crockett, Kingston Cannon and Carter Hawkins; many loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -