Robert Lee Smith
1942 - 2020
Robert Lee Smith

Mason,MI - Robbie (Cough Drop) was born on March 2, 1942. The Son of Robert Smith and Opal W. Reed, and passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 78. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. He loved talking to people, trapping, camping, hunting, fishing, and making homemade lures. He worked at Oldsmobile for over 30 years. You can now visit mom and never let her go.

Robbie was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Charles Reed. Surviving are his three boys, Benjamin, Hank, and Dan Smith. Two brothers Larry and John Smith. Two sisters Bonnie Bartlett, and Ruthanne Larry. Grandson Tyler and Granddaughter Brandy Smith, and Jennifer Bunker. Four Great Grand Children Hailey, and Jordan Bunker, Madison and Chloe Smith.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1902 East Cavanaugh Road, Lansing, Michigan with Dr. James D. Green Officiating. The family will not be holding a visitation, but would love to have you come see him one last time here on earth.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in him should not parish, but have everlasting life.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parker Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
5176762447
