Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Robert Leon Hurst


Robert Leon Hurst Obituary
Robert Leon Hurst

St. Johns - Robert Leon Hurst age 56 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns.

Robert was born in St. Johns, MI on May 8, 1963, the son of Paul E. and Margaret E. (Moore) Hurst. Rob was a St. Johns High School graduate. He resided most of his life in St. Johns.

Rob was an avid sports fan and enjoyed electronics. He was knowledgeable in technology and stereo equipment. Rob was always willing to help others. He did many multi media projects for friends and family over the years. For the last number of years, Rob was a caring companion for his father, Paul.

Rob is survived by his father Paul Hurst of St. Johns, MI; brother Mark and Gail Hurst of Carlsbad, CA; sister Laura and Steve Becker of Pottstown, PA; brother Dave and Felice Hurst of St. Johns, MI; sister Luanne and Chris Goffnett of Mt. Pleasant, MI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rob was preceded in death by his mother, Marge in January of 2005.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019
