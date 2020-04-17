|
Robert Lynn Carroll
Robert Lynn Carroll, "Bob" to family, friends, and colleagues, passed away in Montreal, Quebec on April 7th from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 81. Professor Carroll was an American-Canadian vertebrate paleontologist who was immensely accomplished as shown by the volume of papers and books he authored and co-authored on the subject. He received many accolades including, Member of the Order of Canada, Fellow of the Royal Society Canada, Professor Emeritus of Biology and former Director of the Redpath Museum at McGill University.
Bob was an only child, born in Kalamazoo, Michigan and grew up on a farm in Mason, Michigan. He was predeceased by his father John, his mother Arvella (Wickerham), his first wife Helen (Swaim) and his son Rolland. He is survived by his current wife Anna (Di Turi), son David, granddaughter Juliette, and extended family Wickerham, and Strickland.
Bob was a consummate academic, but he had many extracurricular interests; reading, choir singing, classical music and operas, cross country skiing, mountain hiking, visiting and working in various countries around. He was also an excellent cook and loved to barbecue.
Unfortunately over the last few years of his life, Bob was suffering the ravages of Alzheimer's. Working with the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology (SVP) an award will be established in the name of Robert Lynn Carroll.
Bob Carroll made a difference to those who knew him. He was an excellent professor, researcher, friend, and family member and father. A celebration of Bob's life will be organized at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020