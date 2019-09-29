|
Robert M. Cone
Mason - The Holy Father welcomed home his son, Robert (Bob) M. Cone, on September 20, 2019 at the age of 94. Robert was born May 12, 1925 in Aurora, Ohio to Fred and Norma Cone and was raised in Hudson, Ohio. Robert served his country as a member of the Army Airforce during World War II. After completing his service, Robert attended Denison University in Grandville, Ohio where he met and married his wife Barbara (Bobbie). They spent 68 wonderful year together until her death in 2017. Bob and Bobbie moved to Mason, Michigan in 1954 where they settled and spent the remaining years of their lives raising their three children and being very active in the community. Robert spent 33 years as an employee of the Mason School District, teaching, coaching and serving as the athletic director for a period. He was affectionately known as "Papa Cone" to many of his students during and after his teaching career. After retirement, Bob assisted Bobbie in the antique business for many years. Fly Fishing was one of Bob's great loves. He spent many summer days on the trout streams of northern Michigan. He deeply cherished the companionship of his fishing partners over the years. Summer family camping trips, fall antique hunting expeditions with Bobbie, Tiger baseball, and watching MSU athletics were all parts of Bob's life that brought him great joy. Bob was extremely proud of his eight grandchildren and relished in their accomplishments. Bob was also a very active member of the Presbyterian Church of Okemos for many years.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and sister MaryAnn (Bill) Williams. He is survived by his children, Holly (Paul) Nieusma, Brett (Lynn) Cone, Brooks (Kathy) Cone, and eight grandchildren (Laura, Elizabeth, Spencer, Simon, Amos, Abraham, Andrew, and Brendan). The family wishes to thank the staff members of Green Acres of Mason and Careline Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Okemos, 2258 Bennett Rd. in Okemos, with the Rev. Rob Carlson officiating. The family will greet visitors at the Presbyterian Church of Okemos on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00-8:00p.m. as well as Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Presbyterian Church of Okemos Memorial Fund.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019