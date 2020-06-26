Robert Mark Ankney
Robert Mark Ankney

Bath - Robert Mark Ankney, 70, of Bath, passed away surrounded by family on June 24, 2020. He was born in Flint, MI on February 27, 1950, the son of Robert and Geraldine (Kling) Ankney. Mark was married to his loving wife Robin (Beckhorn) of 51 years. A lifelong resident of Bath, Mark worked in sales and service for several local businesses. He enjoyed fishing, reading about history, puzzles, and working around the house. He was an avid list maker, bird watcher, organizer, and sports enthusiast. He was an active participant in the annual family kickball game. He is survived by his wife, Robin; children Paul and Heather Ankney, Kellie and Allan Arnold, and Matt Ankney; sisters, Roxanne (Brent) Bragdon, Kim (Royal) Dobson, and Steve and Doris Dunlap; grandchildren, Noah, Emma, Gage, Owen, Chloe, and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David. A Celebration of Mark's life will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m. at his home. Mark had a kind, gentle, and generous soul and will be greatly missed. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Rest in peace Uncle Mark you will be missed by everyone you touched through the years! Love you
Gidget
Family
