|
|
Robert McClean
Lansing -
On February 5, 2020, Robert McClean passed away peacefully with his wife, Teresa by his side. Born and raised in Lansing, MI on January 8, 1945 to Desmond and Lucille McClean. Bob was the baby brother of his sisters Rose Marie Ryan and Pat Andrews. Bob always said his sisters were the best, and they truly have been throughout his life and during his illness. Bob graduated from Eastern High School in 1963 and eventually pursued a career in law enforcement and was hired by M. David Burtch Jr., in 1966 with the Lansing Police Department and retired in the rank of Lieutenant after 26 years of service. Not to be idle, Bob moved in 1992 to the City of Montague and became the Chief of Police there until 1996. After leaving Montague to be closer to family and friends, Bob was hired as the Chief of Police in the City of DeWitt and served there from 1997 until he retired in 2004. Even after retirement Bob kept busy with house remodeling projects and carpentry. He was fortunate enough to travel to other countries with friends and family and enjoyed going on cruises and sitting on the sandy beaches of Florida to absorb the sun. Bob always had a great love for everything living. Finding all animals and creatures of the earth fascinating. Especially spiders. He always kept a "bug cup" available to capture and release them safely. His dog Squirt was a constant companion for him and was always referred to as his "Squirty-Guy". Bob loved him and his cat Lucy dearly.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Desmond and Lucille McClean, wife Chris McClean, Brother-in-law, Jeff Ashley and his buddy, Squirt. Those left to remember his life and memory are his wife, Teresa (Best) McClean, his two sons, Steve (Marisa) McClean, David (Nicole) McClean, Grandchildren, Alex, Colin, Claire, Cora and Ethan. His loving sisters, Rose Marie (Glen) Ryan, Pat (Jerry) Andrews and nieces and nephews. His step children with wife Chris McClean are Angela (Elliot) Woodworth, Andy (Lori) Hemenway, Joe Hemenway and step-grandchildren, Chelsea, Joey, Griffin and Ryan. Bob would also want to recognize his Lansing Police Department family, the best guys ever, who meet weekly at Piazzano's on Wednesday mornings for breakfast and story telling. They had his back. Special thanks and recognition goes to Gunnisonville Meadows Assisted Living and Michigan Premier Hospice for their excellent team of caregivers and staff. Bob was welcomed with open arms and even though his stay there was short, he was made completely comfortable in his last days. Love to you all! The Memorial Service in Bob's honor will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 205 E. Washington Street, DeWitt. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River Avenue, Lansing MI 48906, in Bob's name.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020