Robert Porter
1946 - 2020
Robert Porter

Lansing - LCpl. Bob Porter concluded his final tour of duty with us on Nov. 17, 2020. Born "Robert Preston Porter" on Oct. 6, 1946 in Charlotte, Mich. to the late Lawrence and Hilda Jackson Porter, Bob spent his formative years throughout the mid-Michigan area - in Sunfield, Eaton Rapids and Charlotte. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1965. By the time he was 21, he'd already enlisted in the Marines and was fighting on the ground in Vietnam from Da Nang to the DMZ.

His service with the U.S. Marines during that time confirmed his commitment to his country and allowed him to establish lifelong friendships around the world. He maintained, strengthened and forged relationships through his involvement with the Marine Corps League, Kiwanis Service Organization and the business he operated for four decades - Lansing's Insty-Prints West on Saginaw Highway.

Bob was the consummate friend… loyal, honorable, forgiving and faithful, but firm and resolute. He seldom asked for much, yet willingly gave when asked. He knew the meaning of friendship and the value of person's word. His gruff, chiseled exterior and graveled voice were offset by his love for his family that included siblings, step-children and grandkids.

He epitomized the Marine Corps Motto… Semper Fidelis (Always Faithful).

Bob is survived by two sisters, Judy (Ed) Brooks of Colorado Springs and Sue Hensley of New Albany, Ind.; a brother, James (Amy) Porter; three step-children, Julie Poe, Michelle (Kevin) Schroll and Michael (Hope) Poe; his aunt, Hope Hart of Sunfield; two grandkids; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Jim "Pete" Porter; sister, Janet Porter; his wife, Rachel Poe Porter.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 20 from 6-8 PM at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte. Mask, group capacity and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Please be considerate of others during this time. Funeral Services are Saturday, November 21, at 11 AM at the funeral home with Laura Cooper as celebrant.

The funeral will be webcast so you may watch it from any computer, smartphone, or mobile device that has internet access. Go to www.prayfuneral.com, click on Robert's tribute, then click on Photos and Videos from your computer (or Media from your smart phone). Just prior to the beginning of the service, a link will appear on this page to watch the webcast.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Eaton Community Palliative Care or Siren-Eaton Shelter. Memories and moments can be shared on Bob's Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
401 West Seminary
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-2950
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Joe Pray and the Staff of Pray Funeral Home
