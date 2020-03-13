Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
Robert R. "Bob" Jackson


1952 - 2020
Leslie - Age 67, passed away March 11, 2020, in Leslie, MI. He was born September 12, 1952, in Lansing, MI, the son of Raymond C. Jackson and Peggy L. Delong. Bob retired as a Landman, working in the oil industry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and reading. Bob is survived by his mother Peggy L. Foess; siblings: Roger C. Jackson, Ronald J. (Kelly) Jackson, and Roxanne R. (Robert) Fandel; and two nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond C. Jackson; stepfather, LaVerne R. Foess; and stepbrother, Vincent L. Foess.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Dorothy Hull Library - Windsor Charter Township (Dimondale, MI). Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
