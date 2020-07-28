1/1
Robert Rademacher
Robert Rademacher

Eagle - Robert L. Rademacher, 74, passed away on July 25, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born June 14, 1946 in Lansing, MI, son of the late Sylvester and Rita (Smith) Rademacher.

Bob worked for Farm Bureau for many years and went on to work for Sparrow Health Systems retiring as I.T. Supervisor. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam and was a 50 year member of Portland VFW Post 4090 as well as a lifelong member of the Catholic of Order Foresters. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, working in his garden and making sure his yard always looked its best. He also enjoyed playing horseshoe leagues during the summer months.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary; two sons, Jeff and Eric (Wanda) Rademacher; four grandchildren, Cole, Carmon, Amber and Ashleigh; sister, Marie Cooper as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Corey and two siblings Paul and infant sister Laura.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in St. Michael Catholic Church, 345 Edwards St, Grand Ledge, MI 48837, with Fr. James Eisele as celebrant. Rite of Committal with military honors will follow at North Eagle Cemetery, Eagle Township, MI. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the North Eagle Cemetery Society, c/o Pat Mitchell, 5772 Keeney Dr., Six Lakes, MI 48886 American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200 Chicago, IL 60606 Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
