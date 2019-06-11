|
|
Robert Ray Dykman
Lansing - Robert Ray Dykman, a man of faith, went to be with the Lord, June 9, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1936, to Violet and Robert Dykman in Fremont, Michigan.
Bob graduated Grand Haven High School in 1956 and played on the undefeated 1953 Football team. This team's record would be equivalent to a State Championship today. He attended Calvin College and afterward married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Parpart, of Spring Lake. Bob and Marilyn moved to Lansing where Bob attended Lansing Business University with an emphasis on Accounting. In 1959, the couple became members of the 1st Christian Reformed Church (now River Terrace Church).
He maintained a lifelong love of music, the outdoors, woodworking and his Church. He sang solos in churches and weddings in his early years and continued to sing in the Church Choir for 60 years. Bob actively fished and hunted his entire life and was fond of wildlife art, collecting tie tacks by artist Sid Bell. He was an energetic wood worker who built toys, many of which were distributed to various charities. Bob served on the Council of his Church and was active in various community outreach groups such as the Friendship program aimed at local special needs youth.
Preceding him in death was his brother, William Dykman. Bob is survived by his wife, Marilyn, children Robert Dykman, Jr. and wife Sue, Dawn Meyer and husband Bruce, grandchildren Megan and Allison Meyer, James Nelson and wife Merissa, and great-grandchildren Emma and William Nelson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at River Terrace Church, 1509 River Terrace Dr., East Lansing, MI 48823.
Memorial contributions may be given to the River Terrace Church or Hospice House of Mid-Michigan c/o the Sparrow Foundation, 1215 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912-9907. Arrangements by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 11, 2019