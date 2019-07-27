|
|
Robert Ridenour
Perry, formerly of Williamston - Robert J. Ridenour, age 90 of Perry, formerly of Williamston, passed away at his home on Thursday
July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel on
Monday July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday
from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Burial will be at Summit Cemetery in Williamston.
Robert was born in St. Johns, MI on April 25, 1929, the son of Donald & Alice (Farrier) Ridenour. He
graduated from Haslett High School in the class of 1947. He served in the Army during the Korean
War. Robert was a Barber for many years in East Lansing where he owned the Red Cedar Barber
Shop. On August 14, 1976 he married Doris Jean Keesler combing their two families. They had also
owned the Concrete Concepts in Williamston.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Doris, 7 children; Melinda (Jim) Lard of Lake, MI, Kerrie Lang
of Villard, MN, Kris (Wendy) Ridenour of Haslett, Kurt Ridenour of Howell, Scott (Kari) Lipka of
Warren, IN, Barb Flick of Perry, and Mike (Nicole) Lipka of Grand Blanc, MI, 10 grandchildren, 1
great grandchild. He was predeceased by his brothers Ron and Bobby Ridenour. Donations are
suggested to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to
www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 27, 2019