Robert Schafer Fawcett
DeWitt - Robert "Bob" Schafer Fawcett, age 78, of DeWitt, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord following a short non-covid related illness on November 14, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Bob was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, Laura; his daughters, Karra (Tom) Zerona of White Lake and Andrea (Nathan) Lindemeyer of DeWitt; grandsons, Luke and Alec Zerona; sister-in-law, Audrey (Frank) Davis of Athens, TN and their family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nola Fawcett; brother, James.
Bob was born on August 4, 1942 in Flint and grew up in Mt. Morris. He graduated from Mt. Morris High School, Flint Community College and Lansing Business School. He worked for Beurmann-Marshall as an account supervisor for several years and retired from ICS (Innovative Computer Services) as Senior Account Manager.
Bob was a member of the Waverly Jaycees, DeWitt Lions Club, American Legion Post 0076 in Ludington, Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Ludington Boat Club, and Grace United Methodist Church where he attended for 50 years and served in many capacities. He also attended United Methodist Church of Ludington.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, boating, traveling and MSU sports. Bob especially enjoyed spending summers in Ludington with family and friends. His favorite service project was the annual Ludington Boat Club Fish Fry/Boil to support Hospice of Michigan.
Bob's warm smile, sense of humor and personality will be missed by his family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Lansing, Homes for our Troops (www.hfotusa.org
) or Hospice of Michigan (www.hom.org
). The family would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the outstanding Sparrow healthcare providers.
Friends are encouraged to share memories or condolences at www.TiffanyFH.com
.