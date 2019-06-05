|
Robert Steven Savage
- - Bob Savage, age 67, died May 20, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Elizabeth (Veresh) Savage and sister Barbara O'Lear. Leaving behind the love of his life, and mother of his children; Darcie McDaniel, daughters; Corie and Allie Savage, stepchildren; Karl Weatherholt, Hillarie (Isaac) Gilliland, grandchildren; Lana, Adriana, Jenna, Rebecca, Londyn and Liam. Darcie's parents; Gary and Petra treated and loved Bob like their own son, and he loved them. Bob also is survived by his brothers; Dick (Joyce) Savage, Tom (Debbie) Savage, his sisters; Judy (Don) Fehrenbach, Margie (George) Boersma, Kathy (Steve) Rickle, Patty (Louie) Hertrich and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially Tom Williams and Jeff (Nancy) LaChance. Cremation has taken place. The funeral mass will be June 8, at 11a.m. at St Gerard Church, 4437 W Willow, Lansing, 48917 and the family will receive friends one hour before at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the College Education Fund for his grandchildren through Darcie McDaniel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 5, 2019