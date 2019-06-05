Services
St Gerard Church
4437 W Willow Hwy
Lansing, MI 48917
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St Gerard Church
4437 W Willow
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Savage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Steven Savage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Steven Savage Obituary
Robert Steven Savage

- - Bob Savage, age 67, died May 20, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Elizabeth (Veresh) Savage and sister Barbara O'Lear. Leaving behind the love of his life, and mother of his children; Darcie McDaniel, daughters; Corie and Allie Savage, stepchildren; Karl Weatherholt, Hillarie (Isaac) Gilliland, grandchildren; Lana, Adriana, Jenna, Rebecca, Londyn and Liam. Darcie's parents; Gary and Petra treated and loved Bob like their own son, and he loved them. Bob also is survived by his brothers; Dick (Joyce) Savage, Tom (Debbie) Savage, his sisters; Judy (Don) Fehrenbach, Margie (George) Boersma, Kathy (Steve) Rickle, Patty (Louie) Hertrich and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially Tom Williams and Jeff (Nancy) LaChance. Cremation has taken place. The funeral mass will be June 8, at 11a.m. at St Gerard Church, 4437 W Willow, Lansing, 48917 and the family will receive friends one hour before at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the College Education Fund for his grandchildren through Darcie McDaniel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.