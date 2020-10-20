Robert Vince



Haslett - Robert Vince, 73, of Haslett, MI, passed away on Oct 13, 2020.



A private family service was held on Oct 23 at Riverview Church. Per his wishes, Robert's ashes will be sent to the Mediterranean Sea.



Robert was born in Jackson, MI, to Leslie and Clara Vince on Dec 06, 1946 and attended Leslie High School. He attended MSU and graduated with his teaching degree in music. While serving as a substitute band teacher in Leslie, Robert met and later married Sylvia (Bowen) Oct 04, 1969. His teaching career at Carson City-Crystal Schools ended shortly after when he was drafted into the service. Joining the Navy in 1970, the couple began their 20-year journey around the world and back. Robert began his naval career as a cook and later as an electronics technician. Retiring from the Navy in 1990 as Senior Chief Vince, he moved his family back to Michigan and started over again. Moving from computer technician to music electronic repair tech to security system technician, the house was never lacking in wires and spare parts. Robert loved working with his carpentry tools and making a mess in his workshop. When not building, he was using his sound gear to amplify and record various bands and concerts around the Lansing area. After retiring in 2013, Robert spent his remaining years with Sylvia in their Haslett home with sound jobs keeping him busy until 2016. Having spent time in Italy, Scotland, Illinois and South Carolina during his service time, Michigan would always remain his home.



Robert is survived by his wife, Sylvia; their three children, Michelle (Michael) Pirner, Colin (Diane) Vince and Suzanne (Anthony) Knapp; grandchildren, Logan Vince, Dominic Knapp and Ethan Vince; and many extended family and friends.









