Robert W. Ladd
Lansing - Robert Wayne Ladd, age 87, went home to the Lord on June 2, 2020.
Robert "Bob" was a graduate of Sexton High School and MSU. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1956. He also participated in ROTC while at MSU. He went on to work for Oldsmobile in Lansing until his retirement in 1986. He worked several more years at Simplified Tax and Accounting Services doing taxes from January to April each year.
His happiest times were spent at his Houghton Lake cottage with family and friends. Always at his side was his wife of 65 years, Joanne.
He was born in Paragould, AR, on January 8, 1933, to Calvin W. and Ruby E. (Baldwin) Ladd. His family moved to Michigan when he was 3 years old with the family dog riding on the running board. He lived in Lansing and Holt the rest of his life.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Steven and James; and his wife, Joanne (Field). He leaves his daughter, Teresa "Terri"; grandchildren, Melanie (Ken) Childs and Alexander Spicer; 6 great-grandsons; and his little dog, Ollie.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Maple Ridge Cemetery, Holt, where Bob will be laid to rest. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Houghton Lake later this summer.
Bob's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be much appreciated. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.
Lansing - Robert Wayne Ladd, age 87, went home to the Lord on June 2, 2020.
Robert "Bob" was a graduate of Sexton High School and MSU. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1956. He also participated in ROTC while at MSU. He went on to work for Oldsmobile in Lansing until his retirement in 1986. He worked several more years at Simplified Tax and Accounting Services doing taxes from January to April each year.
His happiest times were spent at his Houghton Lake cottage with family and friends. Always at his side was his wife of 65 years, Joanne.
He was born in Paragould, AR, on January 8, 1933, to Calvin W. and Ruby E. (Baldwin) Ladd. His family moved to Michigan when he was 3 years old with the family dog riding on the running board. He lived in Lansing and Holt the rest of his life.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Steven and James; and his wife, Joanne (Field). He leaves his daughter, Teresa "Terri"; grandchildren, Melanie (Ken) Childs and Alexander Spicer; 6 great-grandsons; and his little dog, Ollie.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Maple Ridge Cemetery, Holt, where Bob will be laid to rest. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Houghton Lake later this summer.
Bob's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be much appreciated. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.