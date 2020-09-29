1/1
Robert W. Zuker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Zuker

St. Johns - Robert William Zuker, surrounded by Family, went to be with his Lord & Savior on September 27, 2020. "Friendly Bob", (as he called himself), was born May 06, 1924 to William John & Gertrude Marie (Henning) Zuker in Clinton County MI. He was raised on the local family farm along with his four brothers & foster siblings. Bob graduated from Rodney B Wilson in 1941. He served as a Sergeant in the Army Air Corps in the CBI Theatre, from 1943 to 1946 during World War II. In 1948, being Friendly Bob he offered Mary Louise Hammond a ride to work. Love happened! They were married on September 03, 1949. Together they raised 9 children: Kathleen, Patricia, Lawrence (Teresa Wood), Daniel (Cindy Lanterman), Elizabeth (David Vogel), Mary (Rick Blackmer), Cecilia (Steve Southard), Linda (Bob Karek) and Martin (Rose Sayles). Adding to his joy of life, were his grandchildren: Jony (Jon) Labrado, Zachary (Ursula) Zuker, Emily Zuker, Adrian Green, Amanda (fiancé Chris Emery) Zuker, Sean (Kim) Vogel, Ryan (Sarah) Vogel, Nick (Lindsay) Blackmer, Courtney (Joseph) Pontack, Kathleen (Devin) Reitz, Lucas (fiancé Thao Ha) Southard, Andrea (fiancé Austin Wilson) Southard, Matt (Stephanie) Karek, Andy (Jamie) Karek, Ben (Erica) Karek, Will Zuker, Jess Zuker & Jake Zuker. Increasing his circle of love, 17 great grandchildren were added: Jade, Liam, Sigrid, Hayden, Cooper, Isabelle, Caiden, Logan, Beckett, Caitlyn, Elijah, Vivian, Harrison, Emerson, Carter, Brayden & Jack. Following his return from the service, with his brother, he co-owned & operated Russ Zuker Tire Service in Lansing MI from 1956 through his retirement in 1985. Following his retirement, he worked seasonally for Bees Sports in St Johns. Bob has been a lifelong member of St Joseph Catholic Church & of the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years. Bob was a member of the Lansing Kiwanis Club, and often worked with the Volunteers of America. He was also involved with the Old NewsBoys for more than 40 years, as "executive volunteer" in St Johns. He was especially proud to serve for many years, as a volunteer at St Vincent DePaul & to deliver for Meals on Wheels. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Russ, Leon, Ken & Clare (aka Cub), foster-sisters, Cecilia (Joe) Kuripla & Frances Barrett, in-laws, Ken & Mable Hammond, Charline (Lloyd Wieber & Ken Blizzard), Jean (Fred Green), son-in-law, Jim Jarzabkowski, daughter-in-law, Joanie (Idzkowski) Zuker, and granddaughter, Mariah Southard. In addition to the family listed above, Bob is survived by sisters-in-law, Peg, Pat & Elsie Zuker, and nieces, nephews, & cousins far too numerous to mention. Friendly Bob also leaves behind a multitude of business, church & community friends. Bob never met a stranger. He will be missed by many. Bob's other loves included fishing, hiking, walking his two best dogs (Fifi & El Bandito), music, dancing, gardening, rock hounding, traveling, sitting on the deck watching this wonderful world & "general geezering". There will be a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Those wishing, may consider a donation in Bob's name to St Joseph School's Scholarship Fund or the St Johns Area Community Fund or Sparrow Hospice. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved