St. Johns - Robert William Zuker, surrounded by Family, went to be with his Lord & Savior on September 27, 2020. "Friendly Bob", (as he called himself), was born May 06, 1924 to William John & Gertrude Marie (Henning) Zuker in Clinton County MI. He was raised on the local family farm along with his four brothers & foster siblings. Bob graduated from Rodney B Wilson in 1941. He served as a Sergeant in the Army Air Corps in the CBI Theatre, from 1943 to 1946 during World War II. In 1948, being Friendly Bob he offered Mary Louise Hammond a ride to work. Love happened! They were married on September 03, 1949. Together they raised 9 children: Kathleen, Patricia, Lawrence (Teresa Wood), Daniel (Cindy Lanterman), Elizabeth (David Vogel), Mary (Rick Blackmer), Cecilia (Steve Southard), Linda (Bob Karek) and Martin (Rose Sayles). Adding to his joy of life, were his grandchildren: Jony (Jon) Labrado, Zachary (Ursula) Zuker, Emily Zuker, Adrian Green, Amanda (fiancé Chris Emery) Zuker, Sean (Kim) Vogel, Ryan (Sarah) Vogel, Nick (Lindsay) Blackmer, Courtney (Joseph) Pontack, Kathleen (Devin) Reitz, Lucas (fiancé Thao Ha) Southard, Andrea (fiancé Austin Wilson) Southard, Matt (Stephanie) Karek, Andy (Jamie) Karek, Ben (Erica) Karek, Will Zuker, Jess Zuker & Jake Zuker. Increasing his circle of love, 17 great grandchildren were added: Jade, Liam, Sigrid, Hayden, Cooper, Isabelle, Caiden, Logan, Beckett, Caitlyn, Elijah, Vivian, Harrison, Emerson, Carter, Brayden & Jack. Following his return from the service, with his brother, he co-owned & operated Russ Zuker Tire Service in Lansing MI from 1956 through his retirement in 1985. Following his retirement, he worked seasonally for Bees Sports in St Johns. Bob has been a lifelong member of St Joseph Catholic Church & of the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years. Bob was a member of the Lansing Kiwanis Club, and often worked with the Volunteers of America. He was also involved with the Old NewsBoys for more than 40 years, as "executive volunteer" in St Johns. He was especially proud to serve for many years, as a volunteer at St Vincent DePaul & to deliver for Meals on Wheels. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Russ, Leon, Ken & Clare (aka Cub), foster-sisters, Cecilia (Joe) Kuripla & Frances Barrett, in-laws, Ken & Mable Hammond, Charline (Lloyd Wieber & Ken Blizzard), Jean (Fred Green), son-in-law, Jim Jarzabkowski, daughter-in-law, Joanie (Idzkowski) Zuker, and granddaughter, Mariah Southard. In addition to the family listed above, Bob is survived by sisters-in-law, Peg, Pat & Elsie Zuker, and nieces, nephews, & cousins far too numerous to mention. Friendly Bob also leaves behind a multitude of business, church & community friends. Bob never met a stranger. He will be missed by many. Bob's other loves included fishing, hiking, walking his two best dogs (Fifi & El Bandito), music, dancing, gardening, rock hounding, traveling, sitting on the deck watching this wonderful world & "general geezering". There will be a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Those wishing, may consider a donation in Bob's name to St Joseph School's Scholarship Fund or the St Johns Area Community Fund or Sparrow Hospice. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home









