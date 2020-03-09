|
Robert 'Bob' Weisflog
Springdale, AR - Robert 'Bob' Weisflog, age 82, of Springdale, AR, Formally of Okemos, MI, died Tuesday March 3rd.
Bob graduated from Michigan State University. He retired from M.S.U. after 25 years of serving as a residence hall manager and food service support. Bob was a huge Spartan fan along with being active in the Okemos community. He received the George F. Hixson Fellow Service Award for exemplifying Kiwanis' history of generosity. He also served on the board of the OAK's sports program along with coaching for many years. After retiring, he was active serving his community through many outreach programs including Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, daughters Ann (Andy) Baker and Karen LaMendola, grandchildren Sydney and Will Baker, and Mitch, Megan, Mia and Madison LaMendola.
In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts can be made to: MSU Spartan Fund - Athletic Gift, University Advancement Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Road Room 300, East Lansing, MI 48824 Empower.msu.edu, Or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020