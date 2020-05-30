Roberta (Bobbie) Arlene Bates
11-23-1940 to
5-27-2020
Age 79, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away May 27, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Bates, and is survived by her brother Bill (Patti) Armitage; daughters Jennifer (Todd) Velderman, Melissa (Bob) Hong; grandchildren Blake & Morgan Velderman, Adam Lacasse, Courtney & Emily Hong, and two great-grandchildren. She attended the University of Michigan and earned a bachelor's degree in education and English, and a master's degree in theater. She taught college level grammar, literature, communication, and speech, and was employed by the State of Michigan in the Department of Financial Aid. Bobbie was an avid book reader and volunteered at the local library and the Ingham County Animal Shelter. Bobbie and Jim loved to travel and were able to enjoy many parts of the world after retirement. A memorial luncheon will be held in honor of Bobbie and Jim at a later date. Donations in memory of Bobbie may be sent to Friends of the Okemos Library https://fotol.org/ or the Ingham County Animal Shelter http://icasfund.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.greastlansing.com.
11-23-1940 to
5-27-2020
Age 79, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away May 27, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Bates, and is survived by her brother Bill (Patti) Armitage; daughters Jennifer (Todd) Velderman, Melissa (Bob) Hong; grandchildren Blake & Morgan Velderman, Adam Lacasse, Courtney & Emily Hong, and two great-grandchildren. She attended the University of Michigan and earned a bachelor's degree in education and English, and a master's degree in theater. She taught college level grammar, literature, communication, and speech, and was employed by the State of Michigan in the Department of Financial Aid. Bobbie was an avid book reader and volunteered at the local library and the Ingham County Animal Shelter. Bobbie and Jim loved to travel and were able to enjoy many parts of the world after retirement. A memorial luncheon will be held in honor of Bobbie and Jim at a later date. Donations in memory of Bobbie may be sent to Friends of the Okemos Library https://fotol.org/ or the Ingham County Animal Shelter http://icasfund.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.greastlansing.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.