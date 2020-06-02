Roberta Culham
A vivacious red head with classic beauty and a sense of humor, Roberta Culham was a life-long learner, an artist, an avid reader and a strategic gamer. She loved working in her yard and fixing up her home of 54 years where she surrendered her life to God on May 25, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She will be dearly missed by her two black cats and her daughters: JoAnne Degen (Randy), Debbie Kelley (Jeff), Sandy Cupples (Jesse) and Julie Brown. She is also survived by her son Michael Guthrie, her brother LaVerne Culham, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.