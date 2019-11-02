|
Roberta Glaser (Kley) Carlsen
November 26, 1946 - October 29, 2019
On October 29, 2019, Roberta Glaser (Kley) Carlsen passed away in a tragic motor vehicle accident. Roberta grew up in Connersville, Indiana and later attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and further continued her studies overseas at the University of Vienna in Austria. She earned her doctorate at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Roberta was married to Larry Carlsen who also passed away in the same motor vehicle accident. While their years together as a married couple were limited, they were still able to travel and enjoy many sights together. Roberta volunteered and joined the Peace Corps with a posting in Cameroon, West Africa. While teaching and becoming an established school administrator, she moved back to the United States and established roots in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. She accomplished decades of commitment to public school administration and was well respected in her field amongst her peers. She enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, entertaining, animal life- especially cats, quilting and exploring the world. Roberta spoke close to five languages fluently and had visited over 100 countries during her travels and adventures. Roberta retired and was living in East Lansing, Michigan at the time of her passing. Friends and family describe her as outgoing, compassionate, cultured, intelligent, devoted, caring and thoughtful. Roberta loved to live life to the fullest. Not only did she cherish time spent with family and friends but she also made a positive impact on many people she never knew through her volunteerism. Additionally, she made a difference in the political realm in many ways, specifically noting that she was indeed a pioneer for women's rights. Whether she was entertaining family or friends or traveling around the world or volunteering for a good cause, she was doing it with an extraordinary zest for life. Roberta listed on her Facebook profile under the work category: RETIRED AND LOVING EVERY MINUTE OF IT!
She was preceded in death by husband Ray Kley, her mother and father and her grandmother Loraine Offutt. She is survived by daughter Catherine Mimbimi Duckett, son Philip (Vellycya) Mimbimi, grandchildren Jacquelyn Duckett, AJ Mimbimi, Xzanders Mimbimi, Chleopatra Mimbimi, Paquita Mimbimi, and Roberta's beloved brother John (Barbara) Avery as well as many more relatives and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Roberta's life has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Presbyterian Church of Okemos, 2258 Bennett Rd, Okemos, MI 48864. Memorial contributions in Roberta's name can be sent to The Presbyterian Church (address above) or the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906
We are heartbroken in grief but pray that the pain of missing Roberta will be a beautiful reminder of the joy of loving her. "A blessed and spirited soul has ascended into the heavens above, may her light inspire positive love to all unconditionally."
