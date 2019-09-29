|
Robin Kay Myers
Grand Ledge - Loving Daughter, Wife, Mother and Grandmother Robin Kay Myers passed away at her home on Saturday September 21, 2019 at the age of 62 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Kirk D. Myers, Son Chad Myers (Erica) and daughter Kellie Smith (Jason), grandsons Carter, Parker, Mason and Bennett, Mother Judy Byington (Jim), brothers Mark Geahan (Kelly) and Greg Geahan (Barb) and many nieces and nephews. Robin was preceded in death by her father Donald Geahan. Robin was a graduate of Sexton High School class of 1975 and lived the last 34 years in Grand Ledge MI. Robin and Kirk were business partners and founded Myers Plumbing & Heating of Lansing together back in 1987 out of the basement of their home. She spent countless hours at work through the years and truly enjoyed her employees and the bond that she developed with them over the past three decades. A woman who loved animals, she was known to pick up strays including a baby duck, baby pigs from a farm and a baby lamb with whom she took to work for a few days. She was particularly fond of her dog of many years Maggie with whom the two were inseparable. Robin had a love for music, singing, dancing and was a great piano player. She enjoyed water skiing, tubing, paddle boarding and loved hanging out on her pontoon boat at Burt Lake with her husband and dog Oliver. Robin enjoyed watching her grandsons play football, hockey and basketball and could be heard over the crowd cheering them on. She had a passion for football and was a true Spartan fan, had a love hate relationship with the Detroit Lions and adored the New Orleans Saints to which she hardly missed a game on TV. Her true happy place was her cottage on Burt Lake in Indian River, MI where she spent many days in the summer hanging out with friends on the water. She developed many memories with friends, family and especially her grandsons at the lake. Robin was a true inspiration to many and was a listening ear to dozens of people fighting cancer. Having been a 23-year cancer survivor, she was a true warrior and one of the toughest people on earth. She was small in stature, but had the heart of a lion and taught us all what strength and determination are. She will be greatly missed but never ever forgotten. The world has lost a truly wonderful person. Memorial services will be held October 4th at 11:00 AM at Riverview Church West, 7533 W St. Joseph Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917 with Pastor Tony Pyle officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, October 3, from 4:00 PM - 8:00PM at Riverview Church West. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to It's a Breast Thing or Sparrow Hospice Services/Sparrow Foundation. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019