Robin Kosloski
Lansing - Robin Risk Kosloski, age 64 of Lansing Michigan was born March 5, 1955 and passed away November 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalie Foreman; grandparents, Don and Ira Risk, and Ken Warren and Gertrude Lucas.
Robin was a 1973 graduate of Everett High School, known to all as Risker. She married Jeff Kosloski Sr. on May 6, 1978. They were blessed with daughter, Jennifer Rose Kosloski and son, Jeffery (Autumn) Kosloski, Jr. She leaves behind father, Ronald (Kitty) Risk; brother, Rick (Marti) Risk; sisters, Ronda (Arthur) Kosloski and Renee Risk, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Anyone who knew Robin, knows that her greatest joy in life has been her two beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas and Jenna McGill. She was the most devoted, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many. She worked for General Motors Fisher Body Plant before retiring from Lansing Delta Township Plant and UAW Local 602 in 2009.
Robin had a passion for flowers and gardening since age fourteen, and enjoyed creating floral arrangements for loved ones. She was also an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers and blue glass. Being a lover of mother nature, she enjoyed bird watching, fishing and camping. In recent retirement years she loved the daytime soap operas and spending time with her sisters and many girlfriends. Her recent 40th anniversary trip with her husband to Mount Rushmore and the Badlands was a real treasure in her heart.
Robin was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories of her laugh and kindness.
Many hearts…one family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019