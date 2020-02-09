|
Roderic James Stuart
Perry - Roderic James Stuart, born May 11, 1931 to Gerald and Marion (Grieves) Stuart in Perry, MI, passed away February 8, 2020 at the age of 88.
Rod attended Perry schools. During high school he played multiple sports, after graduating he enrolled in the Navy being honorably discharged. He worked at General Motors as an experimental tool and dye maker retiring after 42 years of employment.
Rod married the love of his life, Betty Mae Merchant, February 28, 1952. They were married 66 years. Betty passed away in January of 2018.
Rod loved his family; he also loved the people and the City of Perry. Rod sat on the school board and loved attending Perry sporting events. He was an avid golfer and reader, a gardener for Betty, and an MSU sports fan.
Rod is survived by sons, Mark (Fretta) and Kirk (Deby); grandchildren, Aaron, Alejandra and Conor Stuart, Tiffany Yoder, Christine Hawkins, Lynn Williams (deceased); brothers, Flint, Ted (Patsy) and Brian (Cherry); brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Barbara Bentgen; his great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special caregivers, Craig, Nicole, and Tyger Whitbeck.
The family is forever grateful to Brookdale Delta, Clare Bridge memory care unit staff for their support and kindness to us and to Rod during the last months of his life.
A visitation celebrating Rod will be held from 2:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 214 S. Main Street, Perry, MI 48872. In lieu of flowers, contributions at suggested to the Perry Alumni Scholarship Fund, 2555 W. Britton Rd., Perry, MI 48872.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020