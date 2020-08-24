1/
Rodger D. Johnson
Rodger D. Johnson

Lansing - Rodger Johnson, age 76, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Rodger was born September 27, 1943 to Robert D. and Esther Johnson.

Rodger and Beverly Johnson were married September 4, 1965. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, and reading.

He is predeceased by his parents, Robert & Esther Johnson and brother, David Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Beverly A. Johnson; sons, Rob (Lori), Scott (Sara), & Sean (Lynnette); grandchildren, Abigail, Tyler & Linna; sister, Nina (David).

Arrangements are handled by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing Chapel, visit www.greastlansing.com for details. A private service will be held by family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church or St. Paul food pantry, East Lansing.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
