Rodney Alan Richards
Rodney Alan Richards

Ovid - Rodney Alan Richards, 69, of Ovid, MI, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home.

Per his wishes he was cremated and there will be no services taking place.

Rodney was born in Lansing, MI, on December 19, 1950, to Theron John and Doloris Joyce (Litwiller) Richards.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Rodney worked at General Motors for 34 years as a Journeyman Cutter/Grinder and Truck Repairman. He was a member of the Local 652.

He is survived by his fiancée Karen Smith, son Tod (Autumn) Richards, sister Patricia Litwiller, nephew Josh (Jen) Foote, and niece Casey Foote. Rodney was predeceased by his parents Theron and Deloris Richards and his infant twin brother Randy.

Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, MI.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
