DeWitt - Rodney Carver Dickinson, Jr passed away April 16, 2019, at the age of 95. Surviving are his wife of 40 years, LaNah Dickinson; children, Lee Ann (Bryce) Dickinson-Kelley, Scott (Kim) Dickinson, Marcia Dickinson-Richmond, Mark (Kelly) Dickinson, Lisa (Patrick) Smith, Jim (Stephanie) McCarthy; grandchildren, Lindsay (Jeff), Meredith (Mark), Erica (Greg), Sarah (Eric), Sam, Josh (Morgan), and Adam; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Helen, first wife, Liz Dickinson, and his brother, Ed Dickinson. Rod's greatest joy in life was his family, and he enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. Rod was a veteran of WWII, serving in the US Army. He graduated from MSU and was a loyal Spartan. Rod and his brother Ed grew up listening to big band music, and shared an affinity for the era. Upon graduation from MSU Rod worked in the auto industry for a number of years, with a commitment to Oldsmobile and General Motors. He then entered into the insurance industry in 1957, where he remained until his retirement. Rod was known by his many friends for his positive attitude, strong work ethic, caring and supportive nature, as well as his sense of humor. He was the first to welcome someone to an event and was always there to lend a helpful hand. He was known in his retirement years for his love of meeting regularly with devoted friends for breakfast and lunch. Rod would be honored if you would remember him with a smile on your face and a story to share. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes DeWitt Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until the hour of service.