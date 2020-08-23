1/1
Rodney Dean Caltrider
Rodney Dean Caltrider

Lansing - Rodney Dean Caltrider of Lansing, MI passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 81 surrounded by his family. Rodney was born May 11, 1939 in Mason, MI the son of James Eskie and Dorothy Jeanette (English) Caltrider.

He graduated from Mason High School class of 1958 and served in the United States Air Force stationed in England and North Dakota, and eventually went on to work and retire from Lansing Federal Drop Forge. Rod was a man who cared about his family and friends and was a kind, loving and caring man who was always willing to help anyone in need. Rod was an avid sportsman and loved all types of hunting and fishing, always having a great appreciation for the outdoors. He was an accomplished athlete, playing baseball, basketball, and football.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his children's mother Elaine (Watson) Caltrider, and his wife Barbara J. (Hunter) Caltrider.

Surviving are his son Matt (Staci) Caltrider and his daughter Dorothy Michelle Caltrider; step-daughters Cheri (Shane) Bernard-Alford and Kimberlee (the late Mark) Murray; grandchildren, Chay Hunter-Hawk, Brianna Bennehoff, Mathew Caltrider, Brendan Alford, Kara Alford, Nicholas Murray, and Christopher Murray; his brother Randy (Pam) Caltrider, and two sisters Jackie (Dave) Thompson and Janice (the late James) Fillion. Many nieces and nephews, Paula Caltrider, Camie Jo Fillion, Crystal Laskowski, Kris Weller, Kathy Warner, Gregg Warner, Tom Ashley, Jason Ashley, Mark Mitchell, and Michael Mitchell, and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hope Baptist Church, 2899 Holt Rd. Holt MI. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon with Brian Heath officiating. Masks are required when entering the church. If you would rather not enter the church during visitation from 10 AM to 12 noon there will be family members available outside to greet you.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the National Cancer Society.

To share memories or condolences please visit www.grbdmason.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
