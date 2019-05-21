|
|
Roger Bronson
Eagle - Roger L. Bronson passed away May 19, 2019. A Military Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at North Eagle Cemetery. A celebration luncheon will follow at Fabiano's Pizzeria in Westphalia. Memorial contributions may be given to Looking Glass Regional Fire Authority or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 21, 2019