Roger D. Simkin
- - Roger D Simkin, 80, was lost while hiking in the desert on the outskirts of Socorro, NM on November 17, 2018. He was found on the morning of January 21, 2019, by his son, Benjamin and some close friends who had been searching for him for 65 days. He apparently died of hypothermia soon after he was lost.
Roger was born in Sherwood NY on November 13, 1938, to Chester D. and Clara M. Jacobs Simkin from Poplar Ridge, NY. He is survived by his brothers Paul of Poplar Ridge, and Donald, of Rochester, and his sister Linda of Aurora, NY, and by his sons Daniel and Benjamin and his wife Susan M. Smith Simkin, all former residents of East Lansing and Okemos, MI.
He studied to be a chemist at Earlham College (Richmond, IN). He learned to enjoy group singing and long distance running while at Earlham and was active in both running marathons and bicycle touring well into his late 70s.
He went on to study at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and taught chemistry at St Peter's College (NJ) and studied the structure of insulin and hemoglobin for several years. He eventually obtained his MD in 1976 from Michigan State University, and went on to practice medicine as a Pediatrician in Mason, Michigan until he retired on January 2004.
Roger eventually moved to Socorro, NM, where he had vacationed for several years, and where he worked with his wife on designing and building a home.
Roger loved children and continued to work as a local volunteer MD until his health prevented him from driving in the early years of 2005.
His family is not asking for specific support for Altzimer's research, but that people who wish to help others with Alzheimer's help their families and friends who are caregivers since there are no cures on the horizon.
There will be a memorial service at the Poplar Ridge Friends Meetinghouse on May 4, 2019, at 2:00 PM with refreshments to follow. Roger's ashes will be buried at Ridgeway Cemetery, NY.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019