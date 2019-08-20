|
Roger Fox
Eagle - Roger J. Fox of Eagle, MI went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019. He was born August 3, 1933 in Grand Rapids, MI, son to Joseph and Bertha (Wacker) Fox. Roger was retired from Oldsmobile after 36 years of service and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Cole-Briggs American Legion Post 48 and St. Michael Catholic Church in Grand Ledge, and volunteered at Sparrow Hospital. He enjoyed wintering in Zypherhills, FL; loved to garden, lighthouses, and baking cinnamon rolls.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Hope, daughter Jodi (Chris) Fox-Biller; grandchildren Chad J. Fox and Raelynn Wheaton, sister Laraine (Gene) Schueller; special brother to Jodi, Randy Morrison, and was predeceased by his son Chad G. Fox in 1985.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 345 Edwards St., Grand Ledge, with visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Fr. James Eisele as celebrant. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be given to the Leukemia Research Foundation or Grand Ledge Memorial Honor Guard. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 20, 2019