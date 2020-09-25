1/1
Roger Glumm
Roger Lane Glumm, December 2, 1942 - September 20, 2020. Roger was preceded in death by Carl W. & Betty Glumm nee Gilman. Survived by brother, Randall G. & wife Karala Kay Glumm nee Tuttle; nephews, Maxwell William Glumm and Nathaniel Carl Glumm; great niece, Evelynn Glumm; cousins, Linda nee Glumm, husband Dave Schepis, Seth Waxman, David & Kim Schepis, and Rose Schepis. Attended Lansing Schools: Stoner Grade School, West Jr. High School, J.W. Sexton and Lansing Community College, graduating from all including Michigan State University. He had worked for the state of Michigan, Rodney B. Middle School in St. John and retired from Fisher Body. He was founder of Michigan Filmmakers Forum and was a film screener for local film talent for East Lansing Film Festival. He was 77 and had lived in Michigan his whole life. A memorial will be held in the future due to Covid-19. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to East Lansing Film Festival or St. Lawrence Hospice House.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
