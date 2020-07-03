1/1
Roger J. Block
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger J. Block

Lansing - Age 82, joined the love of his life, Patricia, in Heaven on July 1, 2020. Roger was born December 18, 1937 in Colby, WI. He joined the Navy at 17 and was honorably discharged on December 17, 1958. He came to MI upon discharge, where he met Patricia and they were married on March 23, 1963. After Pat passed, he married Helen Spagnuolo. Roger is survived by his six children; Lori (David) Roberts, Timothy (Cindy) Terwilliger, Carla (Stephen) Woodward, David (Auxiliadora) Terwilliger, Trisha (Alan) McElrath, and Rhonda (Aaron) King and many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his grandson Ryan, his brothers and his second wife. Roger was self-employed in the HVAC field and owned his own business, Block Sloane. He retired to FL and enjoyed golfing and woodworking. A private mass will be held, followed by a private military service at the graveside. Donations may be made to your local VFW.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved