Roger J. BlockLansing - Age 82, joined the love of his life, Patricia, in Heaven on July 1, 2020. Roger was born December 18, 1937 in Colby, WI. He joined the Navy at 17 and was honorably discharged on December 17, 1958. He came to MI upon discharge, where he met Patricia and they were married on March 23, 1963. After Pat passed, he married Helen Spagnuolo. Roger is survived by his six children; Lori (David) Roberts, Timothy (Cindy) Terwilliger, Carla (Stephen) Woodward, David (Auxiliadora) Terwilliger, Trisha (Alan) McElrath, and Rhonda (Aaron) King and many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his grandson Ryan, his brothers and his second wife. Roger was self-employed in the HVAC field and owned his own business, Block Sloane. He retired to FL and enjoyed golfing and woodworking. A private mass will be held, followed by a private military service at the graveside. Donations may be made to your local VFW.