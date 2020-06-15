Roger L. Wyrick
1949 - 2020
Roger L. Wyrick

St. Johns - Roger L. Wyrick died unexpectedly Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born January 27, 1949 in St. Johns, MI the son of W. Madison and Vivian (Wilkie) Wyrick. Roger graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School, Class of 1967 and is a member of Pilgrim United Methodist Church in St. Johns. He is an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War and is a member of the American Legion, Post # 153, VFW, Post # 4113 and the DAV. The past several years he enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida. Roger retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a lifelong farmer operating the Roger Wyrick Orchard just outside of St. Johns. He was a member of the Michigan Farm Bureau and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially the fishing trips that were made into Canada. In 1988 he married Pamela Keiser and she survives him. Also surviving is one son, Brian (Jessica) Wyrick; step-children, Brian (Lisa) Armijo and Robin (Eric) Hess; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren with one on the way; a sister, Kristine Jacobs and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jerry Mills and brother-in-law, Dr. Allen Jacobs. Following Roger's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Legion, Post # 153 110 E. Walker St. St. Johns or Pilgrim United Methodist Church 2965 W. Parks Rd. St. Johns 48879. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
