Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Roger Capen
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
Vigil
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Lansing - Age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019. Roger retired as a Captain from the East Lansing Fire Department. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, infant daughter Rosanna, and daughter Christine Malusek. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Geri Capen; children, Tom Capen, Lynn (Mike Crenshaw) Capen, Diane (Scott Steiner) Capen, and Adam R. Capen, 6 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel with a Vigil at 7:00 PM. For memorial information and a full obituary visit www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
