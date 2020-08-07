Roger Ray Lownsbery



Lansing - Roger Ray Lownsbery of Lansing went to live with Jesus on August 2, 2020. Born May 9, 1947 to Allen & Donna J. Lownsbery. Married to Donna S. Lownsbery almost 39 years.



Roger was the father to five amazing children: Todd (Linda), Brian (Sharon), Candice (Alex Martinez) Lownsbery, Rachelle Hoffmeyer, and Stanley Purvis III. Grandfather to 10 and Great-Grandfather to 10. Brother to John (Julie) Lownsbery. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Sharon Perrine, Patricia Hedin, and brother Mark Lownsbery.



Roger served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1972.



He will be missed by his family and especially his faithful canine companion, Scarlett.



A celebration of life at Community Faith Church, 4801 E. Willoughby Rd Holt at 11:30 am for visiting. Service at 12:15 pm, lunch at 1 pm. Masks required.









