Roger Shepard
Holt - Roger Ray was born June 8, 1933 in Lansing, MI and passed away October 25, 2019. Leaving to cherish his memory, is his wife Marlene Shepard; daughters Marly and Kathy, and several family and friends. A memorial service will be held November 8, 2019 at 12:00pm with a one-hour prior visitation at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes located at 621 S Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854. Condolences can be made by visiting www.grbdmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019