Roger Theodore Wilcox
- - A life well lived! Roger Theodore Wilcox was born in Lansing on September 14, 1923 to Harvey K. and Blanche Wilcox. He was a U.S. Navy pilot during WWII, flying submarine patrol off the coast of Seattle, Washington. Upon his return home from the war he took over his father's business, Wilcox Trading Post. The family was in business in the 500 block of East Michigan Ave from 1923 until the city bought Roger out in the mid 1990's to build the Lansing Lugnuts Stadium.
One of his lifelong loves was music. He started playing accordion as a kid. In the late 1950's he boasted owning the first Hammond B3 organ in Lansing. In the mid 60's Roger restored a 1920's theatre pipe organ. He worked over three years to restore and install the organ in to his basement. In the 1970's he restored a grand piano which he played daily well in to his 90's. In the 1990's he took over the piano accompaniment of the Lansing based John Hill Singers acapella group. His last musical endeavor was as a member of a five piece dance band that played every Tuesday night at the 701 Club on Rosemary St in Lansing. That gig lasted for fourteen years. Roger finally retired from the band at the age of 90. No doubt his music kept him young.
Surviving is his wife of 72 years, Evelyn, sons Greg Wilcox (Piper) of Okemos, Jeff Wilcox of Lansing, grandsons Scott Owens (Tara) of Lansing, Jon Wilcox (Michelle) of Rochester, MI and Scott Wilcox (fiancée, Suzanne Wasmund) of Rochester, MI. The family will hold a private celebration of his life over the next couple of weeks.
We would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Ingham County Medical Care Facility on Dobie Rd for the quality care they provided over the last two years. Roger was a kind and considerate person, as attested to by his many friends, business associates and acquaintances. He led an honorable life and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be missed!
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019