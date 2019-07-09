Services
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:30 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St.
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St.
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Westphalia - Roger W. Thelen, age 77, of Westphalia, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1942, the son of Alfred and Eleanor Thelen. Roger was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, was an usher and a member of the church choir for many years. He was a past Grand Knight and member of the K of C Council #2890 in Westphalia. Roger worked as a Construction Supervisor for many years. He was an avid deer hunter and loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Marla Thelen; brother-in-law, Fred Martin; mother and father-in-law, Marjorie and Isidore Smith. Surviving are his beloved wife of 55 years, Bernice; children, Maureen (Gary) Schafer, Brian (Kristi) Thelen, Yvonne (Tom) Trierweiler, and Loren (Shannon) Thelen; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gen Martin, Mary Ann (Bruno) Cook and Larry (Jeannette) Thelen; in-laws, Jerry (Sandy) Smith and Fred (Elaine) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St. The rosaries will be prayed at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday and 1:30 p.m., Wednesday. Online condolences may be made atwww.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 9, 2019
