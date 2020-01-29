|
Roland Korp
Charlotte - Roland Korp, died January 28, 2020 at the age of 89. A graduate of Bellevue High School, Roland enlisted in the Army and served proudly during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the Grand Trunk Railroad, retiring in 1992. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Susan Gleason, Tim (Mary) Korp, Rhonda (Tom) Crawford, and Tracy (John) Golematis; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020