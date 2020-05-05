Romayne A. Schmitt



Fowler - Romayne A. Schmitt, 88, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Monday, May 4, 2020. In her final days, she rested comfortably listening to her husband Herm's quartet, The Fowler Four. She was born November 18, 1931 in Westphalia, MI the daughter of Herbert and Esther (Bedenbender) Thelen. Romayne was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler. She enjoyed weekends at the family cottage on Horsehead Lake, watching MSU sports, playing cards, watching her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, Herm's music and dancing with family. Romayne married the love of her life, Herman J. Schmitt on September 29, 1951. Together they enjoyed over 41 years, raising their seven children, traveling and watching both their children and grandchildren play sports. Herm preceded her in death on August 1, 1993. She was also predeceased by a son, Ken Schmitt, a grandson Clement O'Rourke, brother, Justin and sister, Claudia Thelen, and brothers-in-law, Marvin Feldpausch and Dick VanElls. Romayne is survived by her children, Lynn (Tom) O'Rourke, Dave (Amy) Schmitt, Kat Schmitt, Dan (Patty) Schmitt, Darce (Darin) Walter, Kevin (Joyce) Schmitt and adopted daughters, Jean Piotrowicz and Tammy Melser. Fourteen grandchildren, Ryan (Vicki), Dan (Allison), Steve (Angela) and Patrick (Kelly) O'Rourke; Scott (Kelly) and Andy (Teisha) Schmitt; Josh (Courtney), Jacob and Nick Schmitt; Hunter, Alexa (Brandon) Walter; Alexis (Devon), Brianna (Josh) and Taylor Schmitt. Also surviving are sixteen great grandchildren with one on the way; sister-in-law, Elaine Thelen; in-laws, Hillary and Tena Schmitt, Regina Feldpausch, Rosie VanElls and Don and Joan Schmitt as well as many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Poff and the Fowler Clinic for all the wonderful care they've given her over the years. Also thank you to Sparrow Hospice Nurse, Miranda and Caregiver, Vee. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Fowler Public Schools Education Foundation, PO Box 126, Fowler, MI 48835. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store