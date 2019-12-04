|
Romayne E. "Rick" Hicks
East Lansing - Romayne "Rick," 96, passed away November 19, 2019. He was a devoted husband and father, successful businessman and an active member of the community.
Romayne was born August 25, 1923 in Webberville. He graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing where he met the love of his life and wife of 74 years, Beverly VanWagenen. He attended Michigan State University before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Forces in 1942. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1949.
Romayne taught at Pattengill Junior High in Lansing prior to establishing the Romayne E. Hicks Real Estate Co.
He served on the Whitely Foundation Board of Directors for 45 years. His dedication to the philanthropic mission of the Foundation was one of his greatest life passions.
Romayne was a co-founder and president of the Eastern High School Alumni Association and helped establish the Eastern High School Alumni Fund. He was a past-member of the Ingham Regional Healthcare Development Council, Lansing Exchange Club and Michigan Jaycees.
Romayne was an avid outdoorsman and environmentalist. He enjoyed time at the family cabin, where he found peace and tranquility while fly fishing, tying flies, canoeing and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mable Hicks of Lansing and is survived by his wife, Beverly, sons Jim (Mayette) and Jeff (LeAnn), all of Lansing; son Kristen of Sherman Oaks, CA; and daughter, Cathy, of Madison, WI. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Marsha) Hicks and sister Marilyn Agon, all of Portland, OR; grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including special niece Amy Grice of Dansville.
Romayne received wonderful care from Hospice of Lansing and Sparrow Hospice House. The Hicks Family expresses gratitude to the staff in both organizations for their exceptional care with special thanks to Hospice of Lansing volunteer, Sheryl Page, for her devotion and help making life easier for Romayne.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hawk Hollow Chapel, 15101 Hawk Hollow Dr., Bath Township, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to: The Salvation Army Lansing Chapter, 525 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI 48912; Hospice of Lansing, 3186 Pine Tree Rd., Lansing, MI 48911: or Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, c/o of the Sparrow Foundation, 1110 E. Michigan Ave., P.O. Box 30480 Lansing, MI 48909-7980.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019